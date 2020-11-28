BOONE — A Sugar Grove man was arrested Nov. 27 after his vehicle traveled into the side of Barberitos on N.C. 105.
According to Boone Police Sgt. Scott Mackler, Boone Police responded to a call around 6:30 a.m. after a 2004 Toyota Rav 4 ran into the Barberitos building in the Highland Commons shopping center. No one was in the building at the time of the collision.
Addison Matthew Gropp, 28, of Sugar Grove, was driving south on N.C. 105, left the roadway to the left, crossed into the grass and into the building into a large window facing the highway, according to Mackler. Gropp was charged with inhaling toxic vapors, reckless driving and other traffic infractions.
No injuries were reported in the incident; Gropp was taken to Watauga County Detention Center. Mackler said there was an estimated $50,000 to $70,000 worth of damages to the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.