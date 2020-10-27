BANNER ELK — A 49-year-old man was arrested on Oct. 24 after reportedly firing gunshots at a recycling site that shares a driveway with Grandfather Vineyard and Winery.
Curtis Shane Hollars, of 10236 N.C. 105 S., Banner Elk, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, going armed to the terror of the public, trespassing, discharging a firearm to incite fear and simple assault, according to Watauga County Sheriff’s Major Kelly Redmon.
According to a letter to Grandfather Vineyard and Winery staff, patrons reported a man making several customers uncomfortable while consuming beer not sold at the winery. He was asked to leave the property but later returned. He also allegedly used a gun to fire shots at the ground toward the direction of members of the vineyard’s staff while they were attempting to dispose of recycling materials. No injuries were reported.
Redmon said WCSO initially received a call for an “unruly person” on the premises of vineyard’s premises, and received another call indicating shots had been fired while officers were responding. Once on scene, officers began investigating the incident and viewed security camera footage at the winery. Shots were fired in the area of a recycling site that shares a common driveway with the winery, according to Redmon.
Officers identified the individual in the camera footage as Hollars, and subsequently searched areas near the winery and Hollars’ residence. He was located nearby on foot. During a field interview, a WCSO officer discovered that Hollars had a semi-automatic pistol in his front pocket, according to Redmon.
Hollars was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
