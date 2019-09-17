BOONE – A dismissed lawsuit seeking damages from the town of Boone has been appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, based in Richmond, Va., in the latest legal maneuver related to the 2013 Boone Best Western carbon monoxide deaths.
Former president of Appalachian Hospitality Management Barry Damon Mallatere, who managed the Boone Best Western that is now a Quality Inn and Suites under different ownership, is seeking to reverse a U.S. District Court’s decision in June that dismissed his lawsuit against the town of Boone.
In his original complaint, Mallatere sought damages for claims that the town violated his Fourth Amendment rights, his constitutional rights under Section 1983 of the U.S. Code (which allows civil action against municipalities for deprivation of rights) and a claim that the town maliciously initiated and continued a prosecution against him in seeking his indictment on charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault inflicting serious bodily injury in January 2014.
In his appeal, Mallatere asks whether the district court erred in its dismissal of his Section 1983 and malicious prosecution claims.
Mallatere claims that the town of Boone’s “policy makers,” namely the town council, town manager, chief of police, director of planning and inspections and fire chief, conspired against him in their investigation by having town employees testify to the grand jury against Mallatere in the criminal court proceedings. Boone claims the employees have immunity as grand jury witnesses.
“I think it’s unfortunate that we had to appeal the district court’s ruling,” said Nathan Miller of Boone, Mallatere’s attorney. “We’re hoping to get our day in court soon, we’re not sure when, but hoping it’ll be returned to district court and heard on its merits.”
The suit stems from the 2013 carbon monoxide poisoning deaths of three people in Room 225 of the Boone Best Western Hotel.
In April 2013, Daryl and Shirley Jenkins, a couple in their 70s from Washington state, were found dead in the room. Following the Jenkins’ deaths, the Boone Fire Department inspected the room.
“(The town of Boone’s) fire department inspected the room after the Jenkins’ deaths and determined that nothing was wrong with the room itself,” as stated in the June 3 U.S. District Court ruling made by Judge Graham Mullen.
Before the Jenkins’ autopsy results were released, according to the district court’s order, the room was rented in June 2013 to an unnamed couple who did not report any negative experiences. The following week, per the district court’s ruling, the room was rented to Jeannie Williams and her 11-year-old son Jeffrey Williams, both from Rock Hill, S.C. Jeffrey died and Jeannie suffered serious injuries after exhaust from the pool heater went up into the room.
Prior to the deaths, according to Mallatere’s amended complaint, in 2011 a pool heater was moved from one of Appalachian Hospitality Management’s other properties to the Best Western, allegedly by employees without the knowledge of Mallatere and without obtaining permitting. In 2012, the same pool heater was converted from propane to natural gas and the converted heater passed town inspections and obtained the necessary permits, according to Mallatere’s complaint and the district court’s ruling.
According to Mallatere’s amended complaint and the district court’s order, Mallatere did not have any knowledge that the room was susceptible to carbon monoxide poisoning. Mallatere’s amended complaint states that after the third death, the town of Boone called an investigation and after initially concluding that no crime had occurred, called a second investigation, which led to three counts of manslaughter and one count of assault inflicting serious bodily injury against Mallatere.
Ultimately, as part of a plea deal reached in March 2016, individual charges against Mallatere were dropped and Appalachian Hospitality Management, the company, was found guilty of the three manslaughter charges and the one count of assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Watauga County Superior Court Judge Alan Z. Thornburg ordered Appalachian Hospitality Management be dissolved.
Civil suits filed by the families of the deceased were separately settled in 2017 for a combined $16.5 million.
Mallatere filed his lawsuit against Boone in January 2018. After more than a year Mullen granted the town’s motion to dismiss in a June 3 ruling.
In his ruling, Mullen agreed with Boone’s arguments against all three of Mallatere’s claims. Mullen said that malicious prosecution cannot be possible due to governmental immunity, that Fourth Amendment violations weren’t an appropriate avenue for citizens seeking damages against municipalities and the Section 1983 violations weren’t viable because Mallatere argued facts not found in the complaint, among other reasons.
On June 27, Mallatere appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. Mallatere filed an amended brief on Sept. 3 and the town of Boone filed its brief on Sept. 6.
In his Sept. 3 brief, Mallatere argues that the district court erred in its dismissal of the claim of malicious prosecution. Mallatere’s brief states the district court says no claim was made by Mallatere that the town of Boone waived its right to sovereign immunity by purchasing an insurance policy. Mallatere says in his Court of Appeals brief that he did make such a claim. Miller says this is one of the big points in the case he hopes the U.S. Court of Appeals will consider.
In regards to Section 1983, Mallatere argues that the district court created a new standard in requiring him to plead more information than required.
“There is no doubt more facts concerning the policy makers and their decisions exist,” Mallatere’s brief states. “Without utilizing the discovery process, (Mallatere) has no way of ascertaining the more detailed facts.”
Boone’s attorney Ann C. Rowe, who is working with H. Lee Davis Jr., both of Winston-Salem firm Davis & Hamrick LLP, confirmed that the discovery process did not take place in district court. Rowe declined comment on the case going forward, saying she doesn’t comment on pending legislation. Davis was unavailable for comment.
In its Sept. 6 brief, the town of Boone clams that Mallatere’s appeal fails to state a viable claim and it has failed to allege facts establishing any policy or custom that would give rise to liability on the part of the town.
