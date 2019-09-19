BOONE – The former location of Modern Subaru in Boone at 199 N.C. 105 Extension could be the future home to an $11 million complex with one mixed-use building and one-multi-family building, according to a building permit application filed with the town of Boone.
The application describes the project as a “new four-story mixed-use building and one three-story multi-family building with all new parking, landscaping and infrastructure improvements.”
The current property owner is Seven Properties Boone, LLC, managed by Robert Dunn of Browns Summit. Dunn and Matt Durbin, the managing partner of Maifly Development of Pittsburgh, filed a building permit application on Aug. 13. Durbin is listed as the applicant and Dunn as the property owner.
The two buildings would be new construction, with the first estimated to be 78,232 square feet and the second estimated to be 21,102 square feet, according to the application.
The number of combined units would be 113 with 186 bedrooms. The first building would have a maximum height of 55 feet, 11 inches and the second building would be a maximum of 56 feet, per the application.
Brent Davis of the Boone-based Brent Davis Architecture is listed as the designer for the project.
According to its website, Maifly Development focuses on multifamily and student housing apartment communities and lists completed student housing projects at Cornell University, the University of Oregon and the University of Pittsburgh, among others.
When reached for comment, Durbin declined to speak on the project and Dunn did not return a message. Dunn’s realtor, Robbie Perkins of NAI Piedmont Triad in Greensboro, said the property is currently under contract to be sold and is working toward a closing in the near future.
The 2.559-acre tiered property, including the 17,740-square-foot building, has been vacant since Modern Subaru moved to its new location off U.S. 421 in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.