BOONE — In a surprise announcement during Appalachian State's home football game versus Coastal Carolina on Sept. 28, Luke Combs told fans in a video message that he would play a concert in that very stadium on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
.@lukecombs is coming home! On May 2nd, Luke will perform at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC. @AppState students will have the chance to purchase tickets at the Holmes Convocation Center tomorrow immediately following the App State volleyball game. #LukePlaysTheRock pic.twitter.com/l1rXKKloQf— App State Athletics (@appstatesports) September 28, 2019
A special presale for ASU students takes place Sept. 29 at the Holmes Convocation Center, according to an email sent to the student body. A "select few" students will be given wristbands starting at 11:30 a.m. are encouraged to watch ASU's home volleyball match that starts at 12:30 p.m., then immediately following the match, they can purchase concert tickets for $33.33. Students must keep their wristbands on to guarantee their spot in line.
No other ticket details, sale times or concert info has been released by ASU or Combs.
A former ASU student, Combs started his country music career playing local venues in Boone. Now one of country music's top stars, Combs has had six singles reach No. 1 in Billboard's Country Airplay chart. His album "This One's for You" reached No. 1 in Billboard's Top Country Albums chart for 44 weeks. According to Combs' website, out of his next 35 arena shows going from September through December, all but one are sold out
Combs played a surprise free shows at ASU's Valborg Theater in June 2018, announcing the news just two days before.
