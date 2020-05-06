BOONE — Luke Combs will perform the App State alma mater at the May 16 virtual spring commencement ceremony, Chancellor Sheri Everts announced May 6.
“We are proud to have Luke join his alma mater in celebrating the Class of 2020! Be sure to tune in to the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m. to hear him congratulate our graduates,” Everts wrote in an email to students. “Thank you, Luke, for bringing your talents — virtually — home to Appalachian!”
Combs first started his country music career playing local Boone music venues while at App State.
He has had seven No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Country Airplay — the first country music star to have their first seven singles reach No. 1.
Combs was scheduled to perform at App State’s Kidd Brewer Stadium on May 2, but had to reschedule to May 1, 2021.
