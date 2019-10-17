BOONE – The Luke Combs concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium has sold out shortly after tickets went on sale, as confirmed by Appalachian State Athletics.
“These tickets went fast and are currently sold out,” Ticketmaster’s website says. “But more tickets may become available soon. Check back for updates.”
Tickets went on sale first for ASU students only on Sept. 29 in a special pre-sale at the Holmes Convocation Center. Tickets then went on sale for members of Combs’ “Bootleggers” fan club on Oct. 8, followed by the general public on Oct. 11.
The event is being put on by Live Nation and Ticketmaster, as confirmed by ASU, and is part of Combs’ “What You See is What You Get” tour in early 2020. All announced dates so far have sold out.
According to a Ticketmaster seating chart, the stage will be set up in the south endzone, near the scoreboard, with people on the field and in the stands on both sides. Kidd Brewer Stadium seats 21,650 in its permanent seats.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:30 p.m. for the Saturday night show. Joining Combs will be special guests Ashley McBride and Drew Parker.
The concert was announced on Sept. 28 during ASU’s home football game versus Coastal Carolina.
“I always said, since I started doing this thing, ever since I played Legends last time, that I would come back to Boone and play a show,” Combs said in the video announcement.
Combs played a surprise free show at ASU’s Valborg Theatre in June 2018, announcing the news just two days before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.