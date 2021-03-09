BOONE — After almost seven hours of discussion, a 3-2 vote by the Boone Town Council on Feb. 18 passed a conditional district zoning map amendment to allow the Lovill House Inn to operate as a bed and breakfast, boarding house and event venue.
The topic first arose during a Jan. 25 public hearing with town council and the town’s planning commission. It was mentioned during the Feb. 18 meeting by council members that the discussion lasted roughly five hours then, and it was then discussed a little less than two hours on Feb. 18.
Joel Olsen approached the two boards with a request for the conditional district zoning map amendment from Conditional Use R3 Multiple-Family Residential to Conditional District B3 General Business, as the Lovill House Inn was only zoned to operate as a bed and breakfast. Olsen had purchased the property from the previous owners, Scott and Anne Peecook — who were the owners of the property for 19 years. The property is located at 404 Old Bristol Road, Boone.
According to the town, a bed and breakfast in category two is defined as a dwelling with more than three guest rooms within one or more structures where overnight accommodations and meals are provided daily or weekly for compensation. A boarding house is defined as a dwelling unit where three or more rooms — not to exceed nine — are provided for lodging for definite periods exceeding seven days. Meals may or may not be provided, but there is only one common kitchen facility and no meals are provided to outside guests.
According to Olsen, the Lovill House was built in 1875 by Edward Lovill. In 1993, a conditional use permit was granted to allow the house to operate as a bed and breakfast. He added that the Peecooks offered stays in the bed and breakfast that were shorter than a week and stays that were multiple weeks as well as hosted events such as weddings or reunions. The Peecooks closed the inn in June 2020; Olsen committed to the Peecooks in September to purchase the property.
“Since that time, we have seen that the house has suffered from not having someone there day to day,” Olsen said. “Every day that goes by is a concern for us without having the house renovated or renewed in a way that we won’t have mold or mildew.”
Olsen intended to continue allowing short and long term stays with eight rooms for guests and the owner’s cottage for the owners to stay. He added that the barn onsite might be used for additional rooms, and that it was his intention to have another four rooms in the barn.
He stated the business would be professionally managed and would not be used as a frat house, party house or dorm. However, students could stay if they met certain conditions. Olsen explained that his family has funded an endowed scholarship in his father’s name, and it would be the intent to allow the student who receives the scholarship to stay in the Lovill House. Olsen’s son would live in the owner’s cottage.
Additionally, Olsen explained that the kitchen would be used for breakfast and that none of the occupants staying at the inn would be allowed to use the kitchen.
It was also Olsen’s intention to continue hosting smaller scale events on the property. Members of both boards questioned whether events were allowed in the 1993 permit.
Olsen stated that indoor event space would be contained to the dining area and parlor of the Lovill House, and two outdoor grassy areas could be used for events. He was unsure if events were prohibited at bed and breakfasts when the original Conditional Use Permit was approved, but noted that bed and breakfasts across the state host events.
He did not feel that the Peecooks tried to violate rules by hosting events previously. Olsen noted he had checked with the Boone Police Department, and that he was told the department had not received any complaints about the Lovill House Inn in the past. The two boards then discussed concerns about parking, shuttling guests to events and event sizes.
Olsen mentioned that he had spoken with university leaders, who had noted a “gap” in the community for professionals or professors needing a longer term stay for a semester or a year while visiting. The Lovill House could also be used as a meeting space for classes or other university-related functions, he said.
Planning Commission Vice Chair Eric Plaag voiced concern about the university using Lovill House spaces. Planning and Inspections Direction Jane Shook clarified that the university could have occasional events at the location, but agreements that were more long-term or permanent would warrant further review.
Olsen supplied a letter of support from the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and Appalachian State University for the Lovill House. He noted that he received support from the adjacent property owners to the east of property. Olsen also said that it was his goal to be the first 100 percent clean energy, grid-independent property in Boone as he said he owned and operated a clean energy installation company.
Three people signed up for public comment at the Jan. 25 public hearing — all were residents of Green Street, which connects to Old Bristol Road where the inn is located. Diane Blanks said her neighborhood has several properties used for student housing, and was concerned that the Lovill House would be used for more student housing. A submitted letter by Diane Brown expressed concern with increased traffic, parking, noise and university student presence.
The Planning Commission met on Feb. 1 to discuss a recommendation for the conditional district zoning map amendment request. The board unanimously approved the proposed amendment based on eight conditions including the applicant would petition for annexation of the portion of the 3-acre parcel that is located within Watauga County’s jurisdiction; the applicant would utilize the existing structures on the site with the exception that the barn may be renovated/reconstructed with a maximum allowable footprint; the development is limited to 12 rooms; and events will be limited to 75 attendees.
Additionally, a room rented for up to two weeks would be classified as a bed and breakfast use and a room rented for more than 15 days will be classified as a boarding house use; where there is a conflict between the application information and the plans, the plans shall control; any commitments and representations concerning the proposed project made by the applicant or representatives at the public hearing would also become a condition of the permit, and a basis for a stop work order and/or permit revocation if violated; and the applicant shall submit the necessary applications, plans, details and specifications meeting the requirements town codes and policies for review and approval necessary to issue zoning and building permits.
Boone Town Council member Sam Furgiuele mentioned during the Feb. 18 meeting that the topic had been a difficult decision for him, and that ultimately he didn’t support the application.
Furgiuele said that the town’s UDO stated that the purpose of transitional zones was to create special protections of the residents of protected districts from the possible adverse impacts of potentially incompatible nearby development. He added that the UDO also states that an applicant must tailor mitigation measures to specifically address the characteristics of the particular location in relation to the protected district.
Additionally, the UDO stated that only if the applicant can demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that the requirements of the ordinance are sufficient to protect the district may the application be approved without additional measures incorporated into the site specific plan, he said.
“This is a heavy burden, and I don’t believe the applicant has met it,” Furgiuele said.
Furgiuele was specifically worried about the protection of trees on the property, which Olsen said would be used as a barrier for noise to surrounding properties.
Town Manager John Ward noted that one of the issues concerning trees was with the back section of one of the two parcels of land, in which Olsen was asked if he planned to annex the entire area where most of the trees are on the property in the town; Ward said Olsen replied with no. Additionally, there was concern if the existing trees on the side of the town-owned property were sufficient to meet the transitional zone requirements. The applicant and those assisting him felt there were, according to Ward.
Furgiuele asked if Olsen would accept a condition of not allowing the removal of the trees. Olsen said he was hesitant to allow the town to require him to do so, as the specific piece of the property in question was county-owned.
Ward added that there was no final conclusion or answer to the tree discussion, but that Town Council voted to approve the applicant’s request. The proposed amendment ultimately passed, with council members Connie Ulmer, Dustin Hicks and Nancy LaPlaca voting in favor. Furgiuele and Council Member Virginia Roseman voted in opposition.
