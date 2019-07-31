BOONE — Lost Province owners Andrew and Lynne Mason are seeking a zoning permit for a production microbrewery and 20-seat tasting room at 289 Daniel Boone Drive in Suites A, B and C after Appalachian Mountain Brewery moves out in 2020.
“Our plans for this site include a 20-barrel brewing system producing up to 4,000 barrels a year,” a June 21 letter from Andrew Mason to the town of Boone said. “We also plan to have a small 20-seat tasting room.”
According to the permit application, the brewery would operate Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tasting room would be open seven days a week from 5-10 p.m. and house up to six employees each day, four for the brewing operations and two for the tasting room.
No onsite food will be available, but guests are welcome to bring their own, according to the application.
The building, which also houses Studio K, is owned by John Greene of Boone Lumber Company. According to the application, the current tenant, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, is not renewing its lease in 2020. Sid Greene, president of Hardin Creek Inc., said AMB is moving its operations due to space constraints at 289 Daniel Boone Drive.
Mason states that the adding of a second location will help with Lost Province’s brewing operations.
The modifications to the three suites at 289 Daniel Boone Drive would be “minimal,” according to Mason, with a budget of $100,000 set to install a grain room, tasting room bar, relocation of utility connections and a contingency fund.
“We are now at a point in our business development that in order to grow our business, we need to produce and sell more beer,” Mason said in the application. “There is no additional space for us to expand our brewery operations at our current location. We have been looking for space in Boone to expand our brewery operations for over a year and were unsuccessful until we recently learned about the space at 289 Daniel Boone Drive becoming available in 2020.”
The land is zoned B3 — General Business, and Mason is seeking to change the use from a winery to a microbrewery.
The application request will be heard by the Boone Board of Adjustment on Thursday, Aug. 1.
Lost Province Brewing Company opened in August 2014 at 130 N. Depot St. in downtown Boone, offering craft beer with wood-fired pizzas with occasional live music.
