BOONE — Community members are invited to join the 49th annual gathering of The Long John Carolers on Dec. 18, beginning at 5 p.m. in the Horn in the West parking lot.
It’s time once again to pull out those long johns and join in the joy of bringing Christmas cheer. Spouses, friends, children, cousins, neighbors and other interested parties are invited.
The group will meet for dinner at 7 p.m. at Cracker Barrel, 1601 Blowing Rock Blvd. and resume caroling afterward. For more information, contact Toby Atwood at (803) 984-6034 or tobyatwood@gmail.com, or contact Terry Carrol at (336) 480-5344 or email at tcarrott@charter.net.
