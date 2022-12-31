ZIONVILLE — Zionville Fire and other departments saved a house from being a complete loss Friday afternoon.
According to Zionville Volunteer Fire Chief Don Miller, a homeowner tried to thaw water lines under their house with a space heater when materials under the structure ignited.
On Zionville's arrival, the fire was quickly extinguished. The house was located on Odes Wilson Road in Zionville and there were no injuries.
Assistant Fire Marshal Mike Snider said every time there is a cold snap, it seems like there is a family that loses a home.
"It seems like every time we have an extreme cold snap, there is a family which loses their home," Snider said. "Thankfully, this house was not a complete loss, but the fire was directly related to common heating dangers because the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes that had frozen. Let this serve as a reminder of the dangers in using any kind of open flame heating device in a crawlspace."
According to the National Fire Protection Association,
nearly half (48 percent) of all U.S. home heating equipment fires occur during the winter months.
According to the latest U.S. Home Structure Fires report from NFPA, an average of 45,800 home heating fires occurred each year between 2015 and 2019: resulting in an estimated 480 civilian deaths, 1,350 civilian injuries, and $1 billion in direct property damage.
NFPA offers these tips and guidelines for safely heating a home during the winter months:
Heating equipment and chimneys should be cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
Keep anything that can burn at least three feet (one meter) away from all heating equipment, including furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves, and space heaters.
Always use the right kind of fuel, as specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.
Create a three-foot (one meter) “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
Make sure space heaters are in good working order and used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
Fireplaces should have a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container, which should be placed outside at least 10 feet away from your home.
All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.
If you smell gas in your gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call your local fire department or gas company.
Make sure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are located
