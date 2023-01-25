ZIONVILLE — Firefighters from Zionville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a small fire Saturday, Jan. 21, in the 7300 block of Old U.S 421.
The department was dispatched at approximately 10:43 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor called in that a doghouse was on fire. ZVFD Chief Ross Rominger said firefighters arrived on scene minutes later and quickly extinguished the fire. He said there was a heating source in the doghouse.
The vinyl siding on the side of the house did take some heat damage, but did not catch fire.
There were no injuries.
Cove Creek Fire and Watauga Medics responded as well.
