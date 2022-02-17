ZIONVILLE — A structure fire in the early morning hours of Feb. 17 in Zionville resulted in the death of a community member.
Upon arrival at Old 421 and Moretz Hallow Road, the fire crews found a two-story structure fully involved with fire, according to Zionville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Miller.
According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland, one person did not make it out of the fire and died.
"Even through our efforts, we lost a valuable member of our community," Miller said.
Crews were dispatched at 3:33 a.m. with Zionville, Cove Creek and Beaver Dam Fire Departments responding.
Miller also thanked Beaver Dam Fire, Cove Creek Fire, the Watauga Fire Marshal’s Office, North Carolina Department of Insurance, Watauga Medics and Boone fire investigators.
More information will be provided by the Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office at a later date.
