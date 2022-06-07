ZIONVILLE — The Zionville Volunteer Fire Department has more accessible water after a new fire hydrant was installed in the Zionville community on June 3.
The new hydrant was installed on Silverstone Road and pulls from a pond that the landowner is having cleaned out.
ZVFD Chief Don Miller said there are not a lot of good water sources to draft from in the area. With the new hydrant, Miller said the department has access to a water source that they can pull from to use on structure fires in that area.
“This will be the main water source right here,” Miller said.
Kevin Pierce, one of the landowners the pond is on, had decided to dig out the pond and clean it out. So, he worked with the ZVFD to get a fire hydrant installed.
“I’ve seen some of the places where they have to get water from, and I knew that when I wanted to dig this out, this would be the perfect water source to help the community,” Pierce said. “All this extra water is going to help our community in case of fires. It’s just an opportunity for them to get some water that’s close.”
Once the pond is full, Pierce said they estimate that it can hold about a million gallons of water.
To install the hydrant, local business owner Joey Townsend donated his time and equipment. Pierce had hired Joey Townsend Construction and Excavating to clean out the pond when they decided to do the fire hydrant. Instead of charging extra for the digging for the fire hydrant pipes, he did it for free.
“This is for the community,” Townsend said. “This is for everybody.”
The hydrant is approximately 180 feet from the pond to the road where the hydrant is located, which Townsend dug out with his excavator so the pipe could be put in.
Miller said it meant a lot to him and the department that Townsend donated the time to help install the hydrant, as it’s not cheap. ZVFD purchased the hydrant from the Boone Fire Department who had some that they were going to return.
For fighting fires, Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland said the fire hydrant will help establish water for fires and cut down on travel time and driving dangers for tankers.
Miller said the hydrant will eventually save property owners money as the hydrant will help lower the insurance rating for the department.
“I appreciate the people who (helped) put it in,” Miller said.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.