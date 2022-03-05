ZIONVILLE — A barn in Zionville is a total loss after a Friday night fire.
According to Zionville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Miller, his department got a call for a structure fire on Tater Hill Road near Silverstone Road in Zionville at approximately 11:30 p.m.
Miller said the barn is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Zionville Volunteer Fire Department and the Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office.
There were no injuries, and crews were on scene until about 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office and Watauga Medics also responded.
