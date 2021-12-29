BOONE — A teenager is credited with helping evacuate a house that the Boone Fire Department was dispatched to for a structure fire on Vannoy Lane at 2:08 p.m. on Dec. 29.
At 2:15 p.m., BFD units arrived to find a single-family residence in Boone with smoke coming out a window on one side of the structure.
Boone Fire confirmed that all occupants were out of the house. Boone Fire entered the residence and extinguished the fire, which was controlled at 2:24 p.m. It was determined during investigation the cause of the fire was a damaged extension cord in a bedroom.
A young teenager was at home at the time of the incident and was alerted to the fire by a working smoke detector. The teen had received fire prevention training during class at Parkway Elementary School taught by Deep Gap and Stewart Simmons Fire Departments. He knew to quickly evacuate the residence and to dial 911. He remained outside of the house.
Boone Fire stressed in the release the importance of working smoke detectors.
"Please test all your detectors monthly, replace the batteries at least once per year, and replace the detector when it expires or fails a monthly test," Boone Fire stated.
Smoke detectors are recommended in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and at least one on every level of the house.
"We would like to thank all our fellow County Fire Departments for their valuable, lifesaving contribution to fire prevention in October and throughout the year," Boone Fire stated.
