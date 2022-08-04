WATAUGA — At just 14 and 16 years old, Emma and Jack Lewis decided to start a small business to beat lockdown boredom and start saving money.
With extra downtime due to the pandemic, the siblings began thinking of fun ways to earn money. With Jack hoping to buy a car and Emma looking to start savings, the pair brainstormed money-making ideas.
Jack said they landed on making and selling cotton candy due to low startup costs and little competition in the area. After ordering a cotton candy spinner and other supplies online, they got started.
Emma and Jack started Lou Lou’s early in the summer, selling weekly at the Watauga County Farmer’s Market and eventually booking events.
So far, Lou Lou’s has vended at several birthday parties in addition to Daniel Boone Native Gardens’ Fairy Day.
Since starting, Lou Lou’s has sold blue raspberry, strawberry, raspberry and maple flavored cotton candy in cones, bags and push pops. All their cotton candy is made with pure sugar.
Emma said the farmer’s market is a “really fun atmosphere” and the pair both agree that fellow vendors and patrons are “really nice,” but the best part is seeing people get excited about cotton candy.
“My favorite part is probably the little kids’ faces when they see the cotton candy. It’s like as big as their head,” said Jack.
For more information on Lou Lou’s Cotton Candy, find the small business on Facebook.
The Watauga County Farmer’s Market takes place each Saturday at Horn in the West from April to November running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Happening since 1974, the market features locally made and produced food, art, music and crafts.
