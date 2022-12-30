 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Year in review: Top stories of 2022

For some, 2022 may have seen like the longest year ever. For others, the year may have moved so fast they can’t believe it’s already ending.

But with the end of one year comes the another and the Watauga Democrat is looking back at some of the top stories of 2022.

The Rupperts

K-9 Elvis, along with handler Lt. Rick Ruppert and Ruppert’s wife and son, Sandra and Ethan.
Bettie Bond

Bettie Bond was the first inductee into the WCHS Hall of Fame.
Carnegie1

Henryk Kosmala played in the first violin section, chair seven, in the Honors Symphony Orchestra. 
Durham Murders

The Durham house, with tire tracks in the snow, as seen in the Feb. 7, 1972, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
Vote

The Watauga County Board of Education voted 5 unanimously 5-0 to lift the mask mandate in Watauga county schools starting Feb. 28.
rosemary walker

Rosemary Walker, 12, qualified for the Irish Dance World Championships by placing 7th in the southeast regional competition in Dec. 2021.
whf

Attendees of the Watauga Housing Forum discuss potential solutions to the housing crisis in Watauga County.
boone starbucks

The NLRB election for forming a union was held on April 30, and passed in a 33-2 vote.
Edwin Greene retirement ceremony

Watauga County Deputy Forest Ranger Len Dollar presents Edwin Greene with an award from the county on behalf of his service.
Swimathon swimmers

Swimmers at the Swimathon for South Sudan strike a pose before taking to the pool.
Randy Swift.jpg

Randy Swift holds up his winning artwork along with Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler and NC Grange Director Jimmy Gentry.
Todd Carter.JPG

Town Council Member Todd Carter looks at spectators while displaying the newly hung Pride Flag.
boonerang - couple

AnnaLisa Hadnavny and Andre Pierre Rowland danced to the bluegrass music played by Wiseapple at Boonerang on June 17.
App FC Conf Final

Appalachian FC celebrates winning the conference final over NASC.
Wreathe laying

County Deputies, Sheriff Len Hagaman and Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller gathered at the memorial in front of WCSO for a moment of silence and a wreathe-laying ceremony.
Game_Sep 10 2022_Andy McLean_1704.jpg

Henry Pearson tip-toes in for a touchdown against Texas A&M.
ataste6.JPG

Mary Bohlen and Chef Walter Staib on set at the Tatum Cabin.
bus

Community stakeholders stood in front of the newly unveiled electric bus.
islamic center

Khurram Tariq holds his daughter before prayer began.
WMS XC middle school Nationals

From left to right: Andres Roman, Grady Gates, Noelle Bollman, Magdalena Visser, Lily Kimbrough, Cali Townsend, Carrie Bradbury, Lainey Johnston, Sophia Stull and Brian Newmark.
DSC_3623.jpg

Leading the Humvee Pull is Lance Corporal Hayden Gaddy.
New cop car

Officer Caleb Shue and his family drive the newly designed car during the parade on King Street.
Photo 2.jpg

Superintendent Scott Elliott, Chief Academic Officer Tamara Stamey, and Assistant Superintendent Stephen Martin during a teacher leadership academy in 2016 with the county’s teachers of the year. All three have announced their retirement from Watauga County Schools. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred