WATAUGA — The week of May 22 is Period Poverty Week and the Women's Fund of the Blue Ridge is observing it by launching a new initiative to address period poverty in the community.
The Support Periods Initiative will work with the public schools in the community to provide access to period supplies to students who need them.
According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, one in four teens has missed days of school each month due to lack of period supplies. The Women's Fund of the Blue Ridge will solicit donations of period supplies and monetary support from community organizations, individuals and foundations to fill period supply closets in each school. The goal is to keep these closets filled year round.
Please consider donating boxes of regular or mixed size tampons with plastic applicators and boxes of No. 3 ultra thin pads.
Period supply drop-off locations for May 22-May 28 are:
Boone
Footsloggers - 139 Depot St.
Shear Shokti - 693 W. King St.
CVS Pharmacy - 2147 Blowing Rock Rd.
Blowing Rock
Footsloggers - 921 Main St.
Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church - 1218 Main St.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
