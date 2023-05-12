Women's Fund of the Blue Ridge
WATAUGA — The week of May 22 is Period Poverty Week and the Women's Fund of the Blue Ridge is observing it by launching a new initiative to address period poverty in the community.

The Support Periods Initiative will work with the public schools in the community to provide access to period supplies to students who need them.

