VILAS — A woman died from her injuries Thursday after a single-vehicle accident earlier in the week in Vilas, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
On Monday, May 1, at approximately 1:20 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Watauga County on U.S. 421 near Ward Greene Road. A 2011 Buick Enclave was traveling north on U.S. 421, drove off the right side of the road, struck a boulder, overturned and came to rest on the passenger side in a creek, according to SHP press release.
The driver of the Buick, Dena L. Comer, 52, of Elk Park, was critically injured and transported by EMS to Watauga Medical Center in Boone, where she succumbed to her injuries on May 4, according to SHP.
The driver of the Buick was restrained by a seatbelt. The preliminary investigation indicates impairment as a contributing circumstance in the collision, according to the NCSHP. During the on-scene investigation, the roadway was partially closed in the area for approximately one hour.
