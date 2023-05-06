State Highway Patrol logo
VILAS — A woman died from her injuries Thursday after a single-vehicle accident earlier in the week in Vilas, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. 

On Monday, May 1, at approximately 1:20 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Watauga County on U.S. 421 near Ward Greene Road. A 2011 Buick Enclave was traveling north on U.S. 421, drove off the right side of the road, struck a boulder, overturned and came to rest on the passenger side in a creek, according to SHP press release. 

