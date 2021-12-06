BOONE — Watauga Medical Center has 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 11 of those being unvaccinated as of Dec. 6.
According to ARHS Senior Vice President for System Advancement Rob Hudspeth, the hospital reported two COVID-19 related deaths on Dec. 4.
The number of patients are up from Nov. 23 when five patients — four unvaccinated — were hospitalized due to COVID-19.
According to AppHealthCare, 6,230 people have had COVID-19 in Watauga County as of Dec. 6. Seventy-five Watauga County residents are active with COVID-19 with 28 individuals directed to quarantine as of Dec. 6. Forty Watauga County residents have died of COVID-19.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 32,867 — 59 percent of the population — people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 30,860 — 55 percent of the population — are fully vaccinated.
