BOONE — Watauga Medical Center has 26 COVID-19 patients, with 15 of those patients unvaccinated as of Feb. 10.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare Senior Vice President Rob Hudspeth said that of the 26 patients, 15 of them are unvaccinated. Of the 11 vaccinated patients, seven have boosters.
The number of COIVD-19 patients reported on Feb. 10 is lower than the pandemic record high of 32 COVID-19 patients on Jan. 26.
Hudspeth said the hospital has seen one COVID-19 patient die each day for the last four days as of Feb. 10.
"It’s very difficult on our staff to watch patients pass away day after day," Hudspeth said.
Of the 107 deaths at WMC from COVID-19, Hudspeth said 99 of them have been in those who were not vaccinated.
In 2022, nine Watauga County residents have died from COVID-19 as of Feb. 10, according to AppHealthCare.
