WATAUGA — Watauga County and other portions of the High Country will get the first large snow of the season on Sunday night into the early morning and afternoon on Monday.
A winter storm warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday night to noon on Monday, Jan. 3, according to the National Weather Service out of Blacksburg, Virginia.
Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 5 to 6 inches possibles with locally higher amounts along the ridges, according to NWS. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph is also possible.
The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations, which could result in power outages, according to NWS.
If someone must travel, NWS states they should keep keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.
NWS stated a slow moving front will stall across the Tidewater of Virginia, Southwest into Georgia. Meanwhile, a secondary low will form on this front this evening while colder air from an upper level disturbance moves across the southern Appalachians. These two will bring a changeover of rain to snow starting in the mountains by midnight, reaching the piedmont by dawn. The system exits by early Monday afternoon.
Community members can report snow accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at 1 (866) 215-4324. Leave a message with the observation and the specific location where it occurred. Community members can also post their report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.
