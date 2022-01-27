WATAUGA — While snow is still melting from the 13 inches that fell in Boone earlier in January, the National Weather Service at Blacksburg, Virginia, is calling for 2.6 inches of snow to fall in the High Country this weekend with wind chills below zero.
NWS Blacksburg is forecasting some rain to fall starting during the middle of the day Friday, Jan. 28 and snow will be quick on its heels beginning around 3 p.m. The snow will continue through early Saturday morning.
NWS Blacksburg said temperatures will drop to 11 degrees Saturday morning, with wind chills bottoming at -8 degrees around 7 a.m.
For forecast updates, visit NWS Blacksburg’s website at weather.gov/rnk.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
