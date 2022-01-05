WATAUGA — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the High Country including Watauga and Ashe counties from 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 to 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7.
According to the National Weather Service, total snow accumulation is expected to be between 2 to 4 inches.
NWS states community members should plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Northwest winds will gusts upwards of 30 to 35 mph along the ridges Friday morning which will result in blowing snow and reduced visibilities.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties, according to NWS. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving.
Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at 1 (866) 215-4324. Leave a message with observations and the specific location where it occurred. People can also post a report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.
