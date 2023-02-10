WATAUGA — A winter storm watch will go into effect for Watauga County Saturday evening through Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, heavy mixed precipitation is possible with total snow and sleet accumulations up to 2 to 6 inches. Higher elevations could see up to a foot of snow, and the area could also see a light glaze of ice accumulation. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
According to NWS, travel could be very difficult. Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds may also down trees and cause power outages.
A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.
In preparation for the winter weather, the NCDOT in Watauga County worked Friday to ensure equipment is ready, according to Watauga County Maintenance Engineer Travis Chrisawn.
Employees worked to install snowplows and salt spreaders on their trucks and performed operational checks on hydraulic systems. In Watauga, 12 NCDOT trucks will be on various routes at any given time.
"I am fortunate to have a full complement of CDL drivers that are very experienced with snow removal operations in Watauga County," Chrisawn said. "We are also assisted during snow removal by several local contractors, which brings the total number of trucks on the road to 24."
The NCDOT also prioritizes snow removal based on road classification and potential impacts to the movement of traffic.
"Heavily traveled multilane highways receive the highest priority level in Watauga County, followed by two-lane highways and high-volume secondary routes," Chrisawn said. "We then move to lower volume, secondary routes and finish with unpaved routes. We also coordinate with Watauga County Emergency Services during inclement weather to ensure access to outlying areas when there is a need for immediate assistance."
Blue Ridge Energy is also on high alert and "ready to respond should the winter storm predicted this weekend lead to power outages in the cooperative’s service area of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany and portions of Avery, Wilkes and Alexander counties."
Blue Ridge Energy members are advised to be prepared with the cooperative’s outage reporting options and tips below:
Outages may be reported the following ways:
- Call 1-800-448-2383
- By using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app
- By text when signed up for outage texting
For outage status at any time:
- View the cooperative’s online outage map at bremco.maps.sienatech.com/ or on our mobile app.
Safety precautions before a storm hits:
BRE recommends creating an emergency supply kit and following these tips to stay safe and comfortable in the event of outages:
- Flashlights with extra batteries
- NOAA Weather Radio (or, sign up for notifications from emergency and weather services on your smart phone or table)
- Keep cell phones charged and have fully charged battery backups
- Extra water for drinking and cooking
- Nonperishable food items
- Manual can opener
- First aid kit, including prescription medications
- Extra blankets
Additional safety tips:
- Help prevent your pipes from freezing by turning your faucets on just enough so they can drip, especially if temperatures approach 20 degrees F.
- If using a space heater or heat lamp, be sure to place it on a solid surface at least three feet away from anything combustible. Always turn off space heaters before leaving the room or going to sleep.
- Never leave a fireplace unless its embers are completely extinguished. Also consider using a glass or metal fire screen to catch sparks and rolling logs, and never store flammable liquids near sources of heat.
- Know how to use your generator. Generators should be placed in an open and ventilated area. They should never be operated inside a home—including spaces like the basement and garage—due to the danger of inhaling carbon monoxide fumes.
- Never touch a downed power line. Warn others to stay away and call Blue Ridge Energy or 911.
Blue Ridge Energy posts information during major outages on its social media channels:
However, outage reporting is only available using one of the three options above (phone, mobile app or text) to ensure outages are immediately and accurately logged into the cooperative’s outage reporting and management system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.