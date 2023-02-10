Feb 10 NWS Blacksburg map

The event snowfall prediction as of Friday afternoon. 

 Photo courtesy NWS

WATAUGA — A winter storm watch will go into effect for Watauga County Saturday evening through Sunday.  

According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, heavy mixed precipitation is possible with total snow and sleet accumulations up to 2 to 6 inches. Higher elevations could see up to a foot of snow, and the area could also see a light glaze of ice accumulation. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. 

