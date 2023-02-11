NWS Blacksburg map

The event snowfall prediction as of Friday afternoon. 

 Photo courtesy NWS

WATAUGA — A winter storm warning will go into effect in Watauga County at 8 p.m. Saturday and last until midnight Sunday night. 

According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, heavy mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations up to 2 to 4 inches. Higher elevations could higher amounts, and the area could also see one tenth of ice accumulation. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. 

