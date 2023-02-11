WATAUGA — A winter storm warning will go into effect in Watauga County at 8 p.m. Saturday and last until midnight Sunday night.
According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, heavy mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations up to 2 to 4 inches. Higher elevations could higher amounts, and the area could also see one tenth of ice accumulation. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
According to NWS, travel could be very difficult. Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds may also down trees and cause power outages.
If you must travel, plan on extra time, slow down, and use caution. Keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
NCDOT
In preparation for the winter weather, the NCDOT in Watauga County worked Friday to ensure equipment is ready, according to Watauga County Maintenance Engineer Travis Chrisawn.
Employees worked to install snowplows and salt spreaders on their trucks and performed operational checks on hydraulic systems. In Watauga, 12 NCDOT trucks will be on various routes at any given time.
"I am fortunate to have a full complement of CDL drivers that are very experienced with snow removal operations in Watauga County," Chrisawn said. "We are also assisted during snow removal by several local contractors, which brings the total number of trucks on the road to 24."
The NCDOT also prioritizes snow removal based on road classification and potential impacts to the movement of traffic.
"Heavily traveled multilane highways receive the highest priority level in Watauga County, followed by two-lane highways and high-volume secondary routes," Chrisawn said. "We then move to lower volume, secondary routes and finish with unpaved routes. We also coordinate with Watauga County Emergency Services during inclement weather to ensure access to outlying areas when there is a need for immediate assistance."
North Carolina Department of Public Safety
Gov. Roy Cooper and state emergency leaders remind people to pay close attention to their local forecast ahead of potential winter weather this weekend. Accumulating snow could lead to hazardous travel across the mountains late Saturday and into Sunday night.
“Parts of Western North Carolina may experience intense winter weather from the upcoming storm," said Governor Cooper. “North Carolinians should prepare by making sure they have any necessary medications, food and emergency equipment.”
While most of North Carolina will remain dry during the earlier part of the day on Saturday, a strong low-pressure system is expected to move into the area late in the day and linger through Sunday night. The system will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain across central and eastern NC, with mainly snow expected across western parts of the state. Higher elevations above 4,000 feet could see snowfall amounts approach 12 inches, while the valleys could see 1-2 inches. However, localized snow bands may set up and create large differences in snowfall accumulations over short distances. While widespread-significant ice accumulation is not expected, areas across western NC could see a trace or a light glaze of ice accumulate Saturday night through Sunday. Up to 0.1 inch will be possible along some of the highest ridges, with greater amounts possible at the very top of Mount Mitchell. A brief changeover to snow is possible across the northern Piedmont late Saturday into Sunday but little to no impacts are expected, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Most other areas in North Carolina will see scattered showers throughout the weekend where localized flash flooding and isolated minor river flooding will be possible. The coastal region will see gusty winds up to 45 mph that will increase the threat for minor coastal flooding. Gusty winds will continue through Sunday and into early next week across the east.
State emergency officials are monitoring the situation and are prepared to assist the counties and municipalities if needed. If you must drive in winter conditions, the State Highway Patrol advises reducing speed significantly, increasing distance between other vehicles, and clearing all snow and ice from your vehicle before traveling.
N.C. Department of Transportation crews in the mountains and foothills spent Friday readying their trucks for plowing and spreading salt and sand. Transportation crews will head home early this afternoon to rest so they can begin around-the-clock operations this weekend. Starting Saturday afternoon into Sunday, crews will monitor weather and mobilize, as needed, to plow and treat roads. Crews in western North Carolina are not brining the roads beforehand because the storm is forecast to bring heavy rain, which would wash away the salt-and-water mixture before the snow arrives.
Staff in the traffic management center covering the mountains will beef up staff this weekend to help manage traffic during the storm.
With the possibility of wintery precipitation in parts of the Piedmont this weekend, state transportation staff will be on standby, ready to respond if needed.
To keep safe during winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management advises residents and visitors to follow these tips:
- Pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared for what’s expected in your area.
- Keep cell phones, mobile devices and spare batteries charged.
- Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.
- Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.
- Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.
- Gather emergency supplies for your pet including leash and feeding supplies, enough food for several days and a pet travel carrier.
- Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.
- Look out for your friends, neighbors and the elderly during winter weather.
If your power goes out:
- Ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.
- Properly vent kerosene heaters.
- Use battery-powered sources for light, instead of candles, to reduce the risk of fire.
Visit ReadyNC.gov for more information on winter weather safety and preparation. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media
Blue Ridge Energy
Blue Ridge Energy is also on high alert and "ready to respond should the winter storm predicted this weekend lead to power outages in the cooperative’s service area of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany and portions of Avery, Wilkes and Alexander counties."
Blue Ridge Energy members are advised to be prepared with the cooperative’s outage reporting options and tips below:
Outages may be reported the following ways:
- Call 1-800-448-2383
- By using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app
- By text when signed up for outage texting
For outage status at any time:
- View the cooperative’s online outage map at bremco.maps.sienatech.com/ or on our mobile app.
Safety precautions before a storm hits:
BRE recommends creating an emergency supply kit and following these tips to stay safe and comfortable in the event of outages:
- Flashlights with extra batteries
- NOAA Weather Radio (or, sign up for notifications from emergency and weather services on your smart phone or table)
- Keep cell phones charged and have fully charged battery backups
- Extra water for drinking and cooking
- Nonperishable food items
- Manual can opener
- First aid kit, including prescription medications
- Extra blankets
Additional safety tips:
- Help prevent your pipes from freezing by turning your faucets on just enough so they can drip, especially if temperatures approach 20 degrees F.
- If using a space heater or heat lamp, be sure to place it on a solid surface at least three feet away from anything combustible. Always turn off space heaters before leaving the room or going to sleep.
- Never leave a fireplace unless its embers are completely extinguished. Also consider using a glass or metal fire screen to catch sparks and rolling logs, and never store flammable liquids near sources of heat.
- Know how to use your generator. Generators should be placed in an open and ventilated area. They should never be operated inside a home—including spaces like the basement and garage—due to the danger of inhaling carbon monoxide fumes.
- Never touch a downed power line. Warn others to stay away and call Blue Ridge Energy or 911.
Blue Ridge Energy posts information during major outages on its social media channels:
However, outage reporting is only available using one of the three options above (phone, mobile app or text) to ensure outages are immediately and accurately logged into the cooperative’s outage reporting and management system.
