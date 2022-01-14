NWS expected snowfall Jan 14 2022

NWS Blacksburg estimated on Jan. 14 that 10.4 inches of snow will fall in the High Country during the winter storm.

 Graphic by NWS Blacksburg

HIGH COUNTRY — A Winter Storm Warning was issued Ashe and Watauga counties on Jan. 14 for late Saturday night through early Monday morning.

The winter storm warning will go into effect from 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 to 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 19. 

A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. Significant amounts of snow is forecast, which will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, NWS stated you should have a winter survival kit with you.

The National Weather Service at Blacksburg, Virginia, is anticipating 6 to 12 inches of snow accumulations with locally heavier amounts. Winds could gust up to 35 mph. Sleet could also be mixed at times. 

The heavy snow and gusty winds, especially Sunday afternoon through Monday, may down tree limbs and cause power outages.

NWS stated that travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

For more information, visit www.weather.gov/rnk.

