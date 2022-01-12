HIGH COUNTRY — A large winter storm will move through the High Country region on Saturday, Jan. 15 and Sunday, Jan. 16 according to the National Weather Service regional station in Blacksburg, Virginia.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, NWS Blacksburg is estimating around 11 inches of snow will fall from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.
The weekend's winter storm is hovering of the Rocky Mountains as of midday Thursday and is projected to continue on south easterly progression through the northern and central plains Friday and Saturday until it reaches the Blue Ridge region.
As the storm comes closer, NWS Blacksburg will release updated snowfall estimates and firmer estimates of when it will arrive.
NWS Blacksburg's Weather Prediction Center is predicting moderate impacts to Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties from the winter storm, which NWS Blacksburg defines as "often threatening to life and property, some damage unavoidable" and "Typically results in disruptions to daily life."
The High Country region, according to NWS Blacksburg, is at risk for possible power outages and travel issues during this storm.
This story will be updated as forecasting information becomes available.
To see the NWS Blacksburg forecast, visit weather.gov/rnk/winter.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member covering the environment for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
