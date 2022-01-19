WATAUGA — High Country residents are sledding, making snowballs and bundling up through a winter storm which dumped around a foot of snow onto Watauga County over the weekend.
The snow has finished falling, but wind gusts recorded up to 68 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service at Blacksburg, VA, have created snow drifts and white out conditions.
In Blowing Rock, NWS Blacksburg recorded a gust of wind reaching 75 miles per hour.
According to NWS Blacksburg, between Jan. 16 and 17 a total of 12.8 to 13 inches of snow fell in Boone, with 9.5 and 11 inches recorded in more southern parts of Watauga County.
The snow came later than initially expected, with Saturday staving off the start of the storm and snowfall picking up speed early Sunday morning and falling through Monday morning.
Melting and refreezing will take place after the storm with temperatures reaching the high thirties and forties throughout the week and dipping back into the twenties during the evenings which may affect road conditions.
For updated road conditions, visit drivenc.gov.
More precipitation is headed toward the High Country the night of Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21. According to NWS Blacksburg, Thursday night is likely to receive an inch of rain and through Friday there is a chance of up to 3 inches of snow falling throughout the day and night.
To see forecasts, visit www.weather.gov/rnk.
