WATAUGA — The wildland fire that started around noon on Nov. 28 is contained after it burned approximately 40 acres.
Watauga County Ranger Andrew Harsey said the fire — which took place in the 10000 block of Elk Creek Road and on the ridge near the Blue Ridge Mountain Club — is under investigation.
Harsey said crews contained the fire — one of the largest wildland fires since the Horton Fire burned more than 1,400 acres in 2016 — into the night of Nov. 28 and crews will now work all day on Nov. 29 doing "mop up work." That work consists of crews looking for hotspots and for trees that are smoking to make sure nothing could rekindle and cross the containment lines.
There are no known injuries from the fire and no structures were burned, according to Stewart Simmons Fire Department Chief Doug Berry.
One camper near the fire was threatened, but Berry said crews were successful in keeping it safe.
Crews from the Stewart Simmons Fire Department and the North Carolina Forest Service will continue to do what's called "mop up work" along the fire line.
"We're going through looking for spot fires that could potentially develop over the course of the morning," Berry said. "We're looking for snags that are burning up high that could fall across the line. Just doing a safety sweep along the control lines that were put in overnight."
Berry said a bridge crew — a seven or eight member team that consist of low risk inmates from the Department of Corrections — will assist the forest service and do more mop up work on the interior of the fire as the day goes on.
"They've been trained in forest fire," Berry said. "A really good bunch of guys that come in, they've been trained really well. A lot of them will find careers in this after their processes over with with the Department of Corrections."
The Stewart Simmons crew will focus 50 to 100 feet from the fire line and the bridge crew will focus further into the core of the fire looking for trouble spots to put out.
A containment line consists of crews using a leaf blower to clear loose leaf litter off the ground then a chain saw crews will out out the bigger fuels. Then firefighters will come in with rakes and remove the surface fuels about 10-12 feet across. Crews then remove subsurface fuels about four to five feet across.
"When the fire comes to that line, it'll stop," Berry said. "In this case, most of it last night we actually burned and we set up back fire along that line to go back towards the body of the fire and expand the distance of fuel that's been burned from our line. So if the wind picks up, it can then stay within our containment lines."
Containment lines are key especially in the mountain terrain. Harsey said crews have to use the terrain to their advantage and go out to the best spot to contain it. He said crews were able to find good land features and good ridges that allowed access to create the lines and contain the fire.
Berry said that when he got to the fire at noon on Nov. 28, it was about half an acre and was burning up the slope. By the time he had gotten an overview of the area, it was already up to about two acres.
"We can't build line that fast in the rhododendron and heavy fuels that are on the steep hillside," Berry said. "So the fire moves faster than we can build line. We have to move back to a farther area away from the fire, estimate how quick that spread is going to occur and then build line so that we can successfully get a circle around it and then let the fire come to us."
Berry said that for a fire like this one, they don't just put it out because if there's an ember on the line somewhere that starts back up, the containment system is not there. So, crews work to build a solid containment system to keep the fire from spreading.
A couple of crews were on the Elk Creek Road side of the fire all night while other crews stayed on the Blue Ridge Mountain Club side.
"We're in dry conditions," Berry said. "People need to be really careful with outside burns, they need to really think about how they dispose of their ashes from fireplaces, wood stoves. Just try to be mindful that we're in the fall fire season and until we get substantial rain that's going to remain in the fire season. Things are just too dry. Until we get substantial rain people should really curtail trying to burn leaves or rush or anything around."
Harsey also echoed Berry and said people should not get complacent when burning outdoors especially in the dry season.
Along with the Stewart Simmons Fire Department and the North Carolina Forest Service, departments from Boone Fire, Blowing Rock Fire, Deep Gap, Yadkin Valley, Ferguson, Foscoe, Zionville, Shawneehaw, Beaver Dam and Cove Creek responded.
