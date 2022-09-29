Soccer Team.jpg

Seated are: Valerie Laurencio and Roxy Galan-Gomez; Left to Right Front Row: Selah Hampton, Sarah Laurencio, Lucy Walker, Holly Needham, Sydnee Bryant, Laurel Kiker, Lily Brown, Maya Nelson, Samantha Bertrand, Katie Durham; Left to RIght Back Row: Claudia Hooker, Yurihxi Paniagua, Dayna Moretz, Lucy Willis, Georgia Parker, Kate Sears, Brelyn Sturgill.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Watauga High School Women’s Soccer team has been recognized with a national award for academics by United Soccer Coaches, an organization that serves and supports soccer coaches at every competitive level across the country.

The organization presents the annual Team Academic Award to recognize a team’s exemplary performance in the classroom each school year. A total of 310 soccer teams in the United States earned the recognition last year.

