Seated are: Valerie Laurencio and Roxy Galan-Gomez; Left to Right Front Row: Selah Hampton, Sarah Laurencio, Lucy Walker, Holly Needham, Sydnee Bryant, Laurel Kiker, Lily Brown, Maya Nelson, Samantha Bertrand, Katie Durham; Left to RIght Back Row: Claudia Hooker, Yurihxi Paniagua, Dayna Moretz, Lucy Willis, Georgia Parker, Kate Sears, Brelyn Sturgill.
BOONE — The Watauga High School Women’s Soccer team has been recognized with a national award for academics by United Soccer Coaches, an organization that serves and supports soccer coaches at every competitive level across the country.
The organization presents the annual Team Academic Award to recognize a team’s exemplary performance in the classroom each school year. A total of 310 soccer teams in the United States earned the recognition last year.
Watauga’s team stood out among the award winners, posting the 12th highest GPA in the group with an average of 4.23.
WHS Women’s Soccer Coach Chris Tarnowski said he was proud of his team’s dedication and hard work both on and off the field.
“It's a pretty high honor for these girls and they absolutely have earned it,” Tarnowski said. "They are diligent and hard working in the classroom, and it really just goes to show the type of character each athlete possesses. We're absolutely very proud of them.”
Team members honored with the award are Valerie Laurencio, Roxy Galan-Gomez, Selah Hampton, Sarah Laurencio, Lucy Walker, Holly Needham, Sydnee Bryant, Laurel Kiker, Lily Brown, Maya Nelson, Samantha Bertrand, Katie Durham, Claudia Hooker, Yurihxi Paniagua, Dayna Moretz, Lucy Willis, Georgia Parker, Kate Sears and Brelyn Sturgill.
