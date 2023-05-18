BOONE — With nearly $4 million awarded, this year‘s graduating class at Watauga High School has earned well-deserved scholarships for their future educational endeavors.

Kiker Combs Lentz scholarship

On Wednesday, May 17, Laurel Kiker (left) receives the Coach Carter Lentz Scholarship from Mike Combs (right) of the Boone Loyal Order of the Moose "Snow Lodge" Masonic Lodge, of which the late Lentz was a member.

Watauga High School held the awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 17, inside the Ross Auditorium, with several hundred students, family and community members in attendance. Students from Watauga Innovation Academy were recognized at the event as well.

Broce Tedder McNeil Scholarship

Kylie Broce (left) shares a smile with Watauga French-language teacher Heather Tedder (right) after Broce was announced as the recipient of the Donna and Mike McNeil Scholarship on Wednesday, May 17.
Eagles McKinney BRWC Scholarships

Juliet Eagles (left) was one of fifteen recipients of the Blowing Rock Women's Club Scholarships, presented by Cristy McKinney (right) on Wednesday, May 17 inside Ross Auditorium at Watauga High School.
Rink Mick McDonough LCW Scholarship

Andrianna Rink (center) was one of the recipients of the Leigh Cooper Wallace Memorial Scholarship, seen here shaking hands with longtime Watauga cross country head coach Randy McDonough (right). Tristan Mick (far left) was also an awardee of the Leigh Cooper Wallace Memorial Scholarship.
Temple Wellborn LOPA Award

Levi Temple (left) was presented the Lan O'Loughlin Personal Achievement Award by Watauga English teacher Donna Wellborn (right), and they shared an embrace afterward.
Moretz Alexander Kilby Scholarship

Siah Moretz (left) hugs Watauga cosmetology teacher Angela Alexander (right) after receiving the Clyde Kilby Memorial Cosmetology Scholarship on Wednesday, May 17.
Anderson Ramey FBR Scholarship

Gwendolyn Anderson (left) and Maxwell Ramey (right) were both awarded the Friends of the Blue Ridge Scholarship for conservation efforts. Anderson and Ramey were presented the award inside Ross Auditorium at Watauga High School on Wednesday, May 17.

