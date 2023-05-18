BOONE — With nearly $4 million awarded, this year‘s graduating class at Watauga High School has earned well-deserved scholarships for their future educational endeavors.
Watauga High School held the awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 17, inside the Ross Auditorium, with several hundred students, family and community members in attendance. Students from Watauga Innovation Academy were recognized at the event as well.
Seventy-three 2023 graduating WHS students earned approximately $3,900,000 in scholarships from various organizations.
Each Pioneer was presented their scholarship by the various local and state representatives of the grants or scholarships. Each student was recognized on stage for their accomplishment.
These Watauga graduates will go on to represent their community at numerous different public and private institutions, now armed with greater security and support to assist them in accomplishing their goals.
The following are the students who earned scholarships courtesy WHS:
Adam Galleher Memorial Scholarship
Angel Garcia-Elias, Stevie Helms and Andrew Jasper
Alpha Delta Kappa Local Scholarship
Angela Henderson
Attorneys of Watauga County Scholarship
Maddison Ogden
Blowing Rock Women's Club Scholarship
Brianna Anderson, Caroline Beach-Verhey, Lula Bovino, Allison Brown, Ivan Coffey, Griffin Dilman, Juliet Eagles, Brooklyn Edmisten, Andrew Jones, Laurel Kiker, Tristan Mick, Oliver Rupp, Sophie Brynne Speckman, Kai Suyao and Levi Temple
Blowing Rock Community Foundation Ginny and David Stevens Scholarship
Ivan Coffey
Blowing Rock Community Foundation Linnville Family Scholarship
Levi Temple
Blowing Rock Community Foundation Jean and Walter Wilkinson Scholarship
Kai Suyao
Blowing Rock Community Foundation Butch Triplett Memorial Scholarship
Allison Brown
Blowing Rock Community Foundation Ginny and David Stevens Scholarship
Laurel Kiker and Caroline Beach-Verhey
Blowing Rock Community Foundation Scholarship
Mikena Cook and Rilea Wike
Blue Ridge Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine Resiliency Scholarship
Amelie Fawson and Andriana Rink
Boone Kiwanis Scholarship to CCCTI
Andrew Tester and Kathy Tran
Boone Sunrise Rotary Club Scholarship
Andriana Rink
Brandon-Howell Family Scholarship
Lula Bovino
BREMCO Leadership Track
Laurel Kiker and Madison Welch
CCCTI DREAM Scholars
Nickolas Cutillo, Azaiah Delira, Kathryn Drummond, Emily Eggers, Devin Gregg, Kimberly Mai, Lauren Miller, Benjamin Phillips, Rebecca Presnell, Shelby Presnell, Isiah Shirley, Ashley Staley, Gretchin Turbyfill, Riley Underwood, Rilea Wike, Amira Younce and Sydney Ricker (early grad)
CCCTI Ann and Guy Walters Scholarship
Hannah Lutz
Carl Fiddler Scholarship sponsored by Boone Civitan
Brooke Scheffler
Clyde Kilby Memorial Cosmetology Scholarship
Siah Moretz
Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship
Jesse Rominger
Deep Gap Ruritan Charlie Rogers Memorial Scholarship
Morian Bollman
Deep Gap Ruritan Harold Eller Memorial Scholarship
Amelie Fawson
Deerfield United Methodist Women's Scholarship
Adriana Rink
Deputy Logan Fox Memorial Scholarship
Carley Ellis
Dr. Donald W. Bentley Memorial Scholarship Endowment
Lula Rose Bovino
Don and Audrey Bentley Scholarship
Amalie Fawson
Donna and Mike McNeil Scholarship
Kylie Broce
Huffman Family Scholarship
Anna Dishman
Gregory Newton Norris Memorial Scholarship
Carlton Horine, Andrianna Rink and Kimberly Mai
Harold Dean Beach Memorial Scholarship
Rylee Council
High Country Association of Realtors Scholarship
Aria Arnholt
High Country Homebuilders Daniel Evert Scott Scholarship
Eli Greene and Jacob Dilley
High Country Chapter-Military Officers Leadership Award
Aiden Hodges, Jesse Rominger and Karla Ruiz
Immigrant Justice Coalition Scholarship
Sandybelle Galicia-Salmeron
Jane Greenlee Robinson Scholarship
Angelina Olivares
Katie Swift Reese Educational Scholarship for Watauga County
Angela Claire Henderson
Katrina Michele Winsor Memorial Scholarship
Sage Park and Stevie Helms
Lan O'Loughlin Personal Achievement Award
Levi Temple
Leigh Cooper Wallace Memorial Scholarship
Andrianna Rink and Tristan Mick
Leigh Anne Cable Memorial Scholarship
Peace Nzyoki
LifeStore Bank Scholarship
Andriana Rink
Luke Short Memorial Scholarship
Brooke Scheffler
Mabel School Scholarship
Kyle Hollars
Margaret Gragg Scholarship
Angela Henderson
Meat Camp Baptist Church Scholarship
Anna Dishman, Nathanael Cox, Sofia Presnell and Angelina Olivares
Morehead-Cain Scholarship
Alexandra Newmark
Natalie Yokeley Scholarship
Madison Welch
NC State Employees' Credit Union "People Helping People" Scholarship
Samantha Lang and Grace Greene
New River Light and Power Scholarship
Rylee Councill, Grace Greene, Joshua Moretz and Gretchin Turbyfill
North Carolina Coaches Association Scholarship
Colin Phelps
Pat Baker "DARE" Memorial Scholarship
Grant Morrison-$1000
Quiet Givers George and Michelle Ligon Scholarship
Karla Ruiz-Alegria and Andrew Jones
Rotary Club of Blowing Rock Scholarship
Caroline Beach-Verhey and Levi Temple
SEANC Award
Grace Greene, Carlton Horine and Cole Horine
Sergeant Chris Ward Memorial Scholarship
Leah Kaunath
Skyline/Skybest-Frank James Scholarship
Benjamin Parker
South's Scholarship
Anna Dishman
US Army ROTC Scholarship
Jesse Rominger
Watauga County NCAE Scholarship
Anna Dishman and Angela Henderson
Watauga Chapter of North Carolina Retired School Personnel Scholarship
Angela Claire Henderson
William R. Mast Memorial Scholarship
Dustin Hicks
Friends of the Blue Ridge Scholarship
Gwendolyn Anderson and Maxwell Ramey
Ruby A. Trivette/Todd Ruritan Scholarship
Camryn Norris
Wilkes Communications Scholarship
Maggie Combs
List of all scholarship recipients
Brianna Anderson, Gwendolyn Anderson, Aria Arnholt, Caroline Beach-Verhey, Moriah Bollman, Lula Bovino, Kylie Broce, Allison Brown, Ivan Coffey, Maggie Combs, Makena Cook, Rylee Councill, Nathanael Cox, Nickolas Cutillo, Jacob Dilley, Griffin Dillman, Anna Dishman, Juliet Eagles, Brooklyn Edmisten, Emily Eggers, Carley Ellis, Amelie Fawson, Sandybelle Galicia-Salmeron, Angel Garcia-Elias, Eli Greene, Grace Greene, Devin Gregg, Stevie Helms, Angela Henderson, Dustin Hicks, Aiden Hodges, Kyle Hollars, Carlton Horine, Cole Horine, Andrew Jasper, Andrew Jones, Leah Kaunath, Laurel Kiker, Samantha Lang, Hannah Lutz, Kimberly Mai, Tristan Mick, Lauren Miller, Joshua Moretz, Siah Moretz, Grant Morrison, Alexandra Newmark, Peace Nzyoki, Madison Ogden, Angelina Olivares, Sage Park, Benjamin Parker, Colin Phelps, Benjamin Phillips, Shelby Presnell, Sofia Presnell, Maxwell Ramey, Sydney Ricker, Andriana Rink, Jesse Rominger, Karla Ruiz-Alegria, Brooke Scheffler, Isaiah Shirley, Sophie Speckmann, Kai Suyao, Levi Temple, Andrew Tester, Kathy Tran, Gretchin Turbyfill, Riley Underwood, Madison Welch, Rilea Wike and Amira Younce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.