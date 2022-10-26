WATAUGA – Two of Watauga High School’s choirs, led by Brandon Winbush, received an invitation to perform at two separate state conferences that honors both the students and their teacher.
In order to receive the honor of performing for these invitational venues, the school choir was required to submit recordings of the choir throughout the last several years. The events are judging the choirs based on consistency from the recordings. The choirs may have different performers over the years, but Winbush had to create a consistent sound from his choirs.
On Oct. 7, Watauga High School’s Treble Choir performed at Duke University for the North Carolina chapter of the American Choral Directors Association, along with two other choirs from different regions of North Carolina, while the Watauga High School Concert Choir has been invited to sing at the NC Music Educators’ Conference in Winston-Salem on Monday, Nov. 7, at the North Carolina School of the Arts Stevens Center.
“It is rare to be selected for even one of these honors, but for one school to be selected for both, and with two different groups. We knew that it was going to be a lot of preparation,” Winbush said.
Over the summer, Winbush reached out to his students at E-News to tell them the news of being being accepted to sing at the events. Immediately the choirs got to work to ensure that all members of the choirs, new or veteran, knew each other and how to sing as a team.
“The first thing that we did was set up our rehearsal schedule for the summer, because they understand what a big deal this is. And the fact that starting on day one of school, that’s not really enough time,” Winbush said.
A majority of the students was able to show up to the summer rehearsals regularly. The schedule divided groups based on where they stood in the choir. For example, sopranos sang in the morning, while tenors sang in the afternoon. The groups finally came together at the end of August.
“I think we all bonded with each other through music. When we first came in, it tends to be very awkward, and it’s kind of like, I don’t want you to hear me sing. But as we got to know each other and we heard each other’s mess-ups, we helped each other grow not only as a groups, but as people. It’s more of a little family, rather than friendship,” Cadence Saner, a member of the Treble Choir at the high school, said.
Saner has been in the choir program at the high school for three years. Learning humility through working with her fellow members is just one of the many lessons she has learned in her time in choir, Saner said.
Returning to the school in the fall meant go-time for the choirs, as Treble Choir only had five weeks before its concert at Duke, where the group was first in the lineup.
“When I came here in 2017, I spoke to students at the time about the vision that I had for this program, and I explained to them that high schoolers are capable of so much. And my goal is to take them as far as I think they can go,” Winbush explained. “I think what people tend to enjoy about our concerts is that it’s not like a normal high school concert. It’s not a case where we’re gonna sing some songs, and then the songs that every probably every other high schooler has done at some point. A lot of times we’re doing music that’s on a college level. I try to motivate my students by showing them great art. That’s why we do a lot of traveling. That’s why we do a lot of listening to other groups and their concerts, to try to understand what’s possible and then to try and get there.”
After months of intense training and practice, the Treble Choir performed at Duke.
“I think it was incredible to sing in that space. The reverberation, the echo... Just being able to sing there was a really incredible experience,” choir alto Zea Marty said of the experience. “I know I really enjoyed it. I think most, if not all of us, really appreciated the experience and we’re very grateful for it.”
The treble choir is working on its next project for the holidays, and the concert choir is still in preparation for their concert in November.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
