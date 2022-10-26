WATAUGA – Two of Watauga High School’s choirs, led by Brandon Winbush, received an invitation to perform at two separate state conferences that honors both the students and their teacher.

In order to receive the honor of performing for these invitational venues, the school choir was required to submit recordings of the choir throughout the last several years. The events are judging the choirs based on consistency from the recordings. The choirs may have different performers over the years, but Winbush had to create a consistent sound from his choirs.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.