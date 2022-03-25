BOONE — Watauga High School will hold a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at the Holmes Convocation Center on the campus of Appalachian State University.
Further information about other graduation events, senior breakfast, baccalaureate services, etc., will be shared with students and families in the coming weeks.
Superintendent Scott Elliott said he is looking forward to holding a full capacity graduation ceremony to celebrate graduating seniors and their families.
“We are very fortunate to be able to partner with Appalachian State University to host our graduation ceremony at the Convocation Center, and we’re looking forward this year to having a full capacity ceremony so we’re able to celebrate this special time with as many people as possible,” Elliott said. “Graduation is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our students as well as the many educators and family members who have supported their success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.