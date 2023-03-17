WHS grad hat toss

Watauga High School graduates toss their caps into to the air after graduating.

 Photo by Garrett Price

BOONE — Watauga High School will hold a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at the Holmes Convocation Center on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone.

The final day of school for the 2022-23 school year will be Thursday, June 1.

