BOONE — Watauga High School will hold a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at the Holmes Convocation Center on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone.
The final day of school for the 2022-23 school year will be Thursday, June 1.
Further information about other graduation events, senior breakfast, baccalaureate services, etc., will be shared with students and families in the coming weeks.
Superintendent Scott Elliott said he was looking forward to holding the graduation ceremony to celebrate this special class of graduating seniors and their families.
“We are very fortunate to be able to partner with Appalachian State University to host our graduation ceremony at the Convocation Center, and we’re looking forward to celebrating this special time with as many people as possible,” Elliott said. “Graduation is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our students as well as the many educators and family members who have supported their success.”
