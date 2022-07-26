BOONE — The Watauga High School Sustainability Club, a student-driven organization, was recently awarded a grant from NC GreenPower to provide students with an educational solar photovoltaic array.
NC GreenPower, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding knowledge and acceptance of clean energy technologies in North Carolina, provides grants for a “3-5 kW solar photovoltaic (PV) educational project, complete with a weather station, real-time monitoring, curriculum and training for teachers,” according to its website. K-12 schools across North Carolina are eligible to receive the grant.
A small group of Sustainability Club members worked closely with their adviser, Dr. Courtney Capozzoli, and Watauga County Schools Director of Facilities Jeff Trexler, who helped the club with logistical and administrative aspects of the application.
“We spent several months applying for the NC GreenSchools grant because we felt it would have a large and important impact on our school and greater community,” said Virginia St. Clair, a member of the grant-writing team. “The most important aspect of receiving this grant, beyond money for solar panels themselves, is the educational opportunity that comes with them. The purpose of this grant is to provide a gateway for students to learn about clean energy sources and how to best use them. The installation of the solar panels will enable students to learn both in the classroom and hands-on about alternative energy sources and how they can be part of a clean energy future.”
The panels will power the greenhouses and concession stands at WHS.
In order for schools like WHS to receive the educational solar package grant, they are required to raise funds covering a portion of the grant’s total cost. The club is raising funds online at donate.ncgreenpower.org/team/430956, where interested donors can view the “team page,” to learn more about the club’s background and goals.
“Throughout the application process, members of the club learned about grant writing and solar PV systems, and also the importance of making our school a better, more sustainable place,” said upcoming club president Gwendolyn Anderson.
The club page states that “education regarding renewable energy and its application in local areas is essential, as Watauga students move out into a world facing an increasingly serious climate crisis.”
The NC GreenPower grant provides educational resources to schools, encouraging students to understand and advocate for clean energy beyond their K-12 years.
“The grant provides a tangible way for students to see and understand how solar energy works, and how we can benefit from alternative energy sources,” St. Clair said. “It also sets an example for the community at large to pursue a clean energy future.”
Ellary Smith is a student at Watauga High School’s and participated in the student newspaper The Powderhorn during the 2021-22 school year. She is also a member of the sustainability club. The Powderhorn and the Watauga Democrat are working to help teach journalism skills and publish student work.
