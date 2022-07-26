WHS Sustainability Club

BOONE — The Watauga High School Sustainability Club, a student-driven organization, was recently awarded a grant from NC GreenPower to provide students with an educational solar photovoltaic array.

NC GreenPower, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding knowledge and acceptance of clean energy technologies in North Carolina, provides grants for a “3-5 kW solar photovoltaic (PV) educational project, complete with a weather station, real-time monitoring, curriculum and training for teachers,” according to its website. K-12 schools across North Carolina are eligible to receive the grant.

Ellary Smith is a student at Watauga High School’s and participated in the student newspaper The Powderhorn during the 2021-22 school year. She is also a member of the sustainability club. The Powderhorn and the Watauga Democrat are working to help teach journalism skills and publish student work.

