BOONE — Watauga High School students are preparing for the 21st annual Empty Bowls event. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, students held the first of several bowl throwing sessions to create bowls for the event on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Empty Bowls is an annual fundraiser hosted and organized by the Watauga High School Chapter of the National Art Honor Society. The March 18 event supports the Hunger and Health Coalition. For a $20 ticket, participants select a handmade bowl, their choice of soup provided by local restaurants and a dessert. The event also has a silent auction with items donated from various local businesses.
Regardless of participation in NAHS, students are encouraged to attend the throwing events happening every Tuesday in the studio crafts room after school.
Sophie Bateman, NAHS vice president, said seeing volunteers come out to help make the event possible was her favorite part of Empty Bowls in previous years.
“Last year we were really packed with volunteers and able to get out so many bowls. That was really awesome to see,” Bateman said. “Last year was the first time we had done it since COVID, so trying to get people to come back again afterward was really important to us.”
Freyja Tzotschew, NAHS president, said her favorite part of Empty Bowls is involving students with clay who haven’t otherwise had the chance to work with that medium before.
“It’s great to get people working with clay,” Tzotschew said. “It’s a great outlet. You use it with your hands, so there aren’t as many rules I think. People kind of let loose when they’re working with it.”
Many members of NAHS also come from different backgrounds, such as theater, Tzotschew said.
“It’s just kind of an oasis,” she said.
Empty Bowls will be held March 18 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Watauga High School.
