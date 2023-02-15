BOONE — Watauga High School students are preparing for the 21st annual Empty Bowls event. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, students held the first of several bowl throwing sessions to create bowls for the event on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Empty Bowls is an annual fundraiser hosted and organized by the Watauga High School Chapter of the National Art Honor Society. The March 18 event supports the Hunger and Health Coalition. For a $20 ticket, participants select a handmade bowl, their choice of soup provided by local restaurants and a dessert. The event also has a silent auction with items donated from various local businesses.

Empty Bowls 5

NAHS Vice President Sophia Bateman trims excess clay away from a bowl.
Empty Bowls 3

NAHS President Freyja Tzotschew uses a hairdryer to set a piece of pottery before it goes to the kiln to be fired.
Empty Bowls 2

Teachers Sam Brown and Dacia Trethewey dry two finished student-made bowls.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.