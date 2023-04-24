Peyton Ash

Peyton Ash, a student at Watauga High School, was selected to represent Todd, North Carolina as a National Youth Correspondent to the 2023 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University.

 Photo courtesy Peyton Ash

BOONE — Peyton Ash, a student at Watauga High School, was selected to represent Todd as a National Youth Correspondent to the 2023 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University this summer.

Ash joins a select group of students from all over the country for an intensive study of journalism and media. Ash was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies.

