Madeline Ellis served as a page for Rep. Ray Pickett. 

RALEIGH — Madelyn Ellis, a student at Watauga High School, recently served as a Page for the North Carolina House of Representatives.

She is the daughter of Megan Lynch Ellis and Thomas Baynard Ellis and was sponsored by Rep. Ray Pickett (R — Ashe, Watauga).

Ellis was appointed and introduced to the members of the House during her week of service.

The North Carolina House Page Program offers a unique and firsthand experience to students from across the state. Each year, the program provides a captivating insight into government by connecting students with elected leaders of North Carolina.

Pages are given the opportunity to observe North Carolina lawmakers, lobbyists, staff, and constituents working together in the legislative process. The Pages witness and learn how a bill becomes a law, the structure of state government, and the legislative process.

House Pages attend session and committee meetings each day. House Pages are also given the opportunity to provide office assistance to members and staff of the House of Representatives.

