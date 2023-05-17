BOONE — A Watauga High School student is one of 61 scholars to earn the prestigious Morehead-Cain scholarship.
WHS senior Alexandra Newmark will attend UNC-Chapel Hill on a fully funded undergraduate scholarship.
“It feels so surreal. I was just utterly shocked,” Newmark said. “I honestly wasn’t expecting it. I’m just really excited to be part of this amazing legacy. It’s such a phenomenal experience, and I just am amazed that I am lucky and fortunate enough to have this opportunity.”
Selecting the new Morehead-Cain Foundation class involves months of application review, virtual and in-person selection meetings, and semifinalist interviews leveraging the expertise of Foundation staff, a corps of professional readers, and hundreds of alum interviewers and volunteer evaluators.
Newmark said she thinks she was chosen partly because of her passion for everything she participates in, which is a lot for any high schooler.
At WHS, she has served as the president and founder of the American Sign Language Club, the treasurer for her school’s chapter of Best Buddies, on the cross country team, and the secretary for the Interact Club.
She also served as the stage manager for the Pioneer Playmakers. Outside of school, she is a Girl Scout ambassador, and she’s working to achieve the Gold Award. Additionally, Newmark is an assistant instructor in American Freestyle Karate as she has her high red belt. She enjoys reading a good book, spending time outdoors and playing with her dog in her spare time.
At Carolina, she is interested in studying physics and astronomy. She is the daughter of Dr. Adam and Laura Newmark of Boone. Her dad and uncle went to UNC as well.
“I’m super excited to just continue the family legacy,” she said.
Receiving the prestigious scholarship still had yet to sink in for Newmark.
“I’m so grateful for everyone who supported me in this process,” Newmark said. “I can’t thank my teachers, my friends, my classmates enough. Y’all have helped me on my worst days and been there at my best, and I can’t thank them all enough for all of this.”
The 61 scholars come from 24 North Carolina counties, 17 U.S. states and territories (including North Carolina), and eight countries (including the United States). Their academic interests range from environmental sustainability and technology to political science and policy.
“We are delighted to announce the Morehead-Cain class of 2027. These emerging young leaders have not only exhibited tremendous academic achievement but the capacity to shape their communities,” said Chris Bradford, president of Morehead-Cain. “Morehead-Cain is invested in empowering this new cohort of scholars as they step boldly into the next phase of their journey. We look forward to the impact they will make at Carolina and beyond.”
Since its founding in 1945, the Morehead-Cain Program has been a model for countless merit scholarships throughout the United States. These include the University of Virginia’s Jefferson Scholars Program, Duke University’s Benjamin N. Duke Scholars Program and Emory University’s Woodruff Scholars Program.
