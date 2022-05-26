WATAUGA — Watauga High School senior Kathleen Gibson, daughter of Edward and Stacey Gibson of Blowing Rock, was named the 2022 recipient of the Don and Audrey Bentley Scholarship.
This scholarship is named for the late Don and Audrey Bentley, natives of Watauga County, and was established with an endowment grant to the North Carolina Community Foundation from the Audrey L Bentley Trust following her death in March 2019. The scholarship is renewable for a total of four years, and the amount of the award can vary annually.
This year’s award is $20,000. This is the third year for the Bentley Scholarship, and with this year’s award and renewals of prior years, this scholarship will have awarded $114,000 in its first three years.
Gibson is one of the top academic scholars of the senior class at Watauga High School. She is co-founder and current chairman of the Watauga Social Justice Initiative and was team captain of the Watauga Women’s JV soccer team for the year 2020-21. She belonged to the yearbook staff, the sustainability club, the National Honors Society and the National Arts Honors Society. She won the Watauga Women’s Soccer Pioneer Award, and she won first place for ceramics in the senior art show. She was employed part-time outside of school and she participated in many community service activities.
“Our scholarship committee was extremely impressed by Kathleen’s focus on the social justice effects of climate change; her depth, insight and sincerity; her excellent communications skills; and her willingness to work,” said Scholarship Administrator David Harman. “Kathleen was the best all around candidate for the criteria that Audrey Bentley specified, and we know that Audrey would be impressed and pleased with our selection of her as the 2022 winner of the Don and Audrey Bentley Scholarship.”
Gibson will attend Western Washington University and focus on Environmental Studies, starting in Fall 2022. In her essay, she wrote, “This is what makes me lose all track of time, being outside in nature and feeling its energy heal and offer comfort in times when I need it most … I believe that humanity and earth need a mutualistic relationship to survive in a way that's more spiritual than the obvious shelter, food, and water. The vitality of a community can only stay strong and vibrant with an instilled appreciation of knowledge and of mother nature.”
The criteria for the rigorous selection process for this year’s applicants included personal effort and commitment; academic excellence, curiosity, and creativity/imagination; leadership and collaborative spirit; good citizenship, social conscience and responsibility; and indicated major. Watauga High School/Innovation Academy seniors are eligible to apply each year.
Audrey Lentz Bentley, who was an executive assistant to the Robbins family businesses including Tweetsie Railroad and Hound Ears Club, bestowed the generous scholarship at her death to honor her late husband, Dr. Don Bentley. Bentley was a lifelong educator and served as principal of Blowing Rock School and Watauga High School, assistant superintendent of Watauga County Schools, and superintendent of the Cherokee County School System.
“This is the true legacy of Don and Audrey Bentley — encouragement of education and support of young people of Watauga County," Harman, also Trustee of the Bentley Trust, said.
The North Carolina Community Foundation is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and nearly 150 scholarships.
The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. The Dr. Don W. Bentley Memorial Scholarship is now one of 39 funds of the Watauga County Community Foundation. This local affiliate was organized in 1993 with the establishment of a Legacy Fund and now includes endowment holdings of over $8 million. Last year the endowment funds of the Watauga County Community Foundation made 43 grants and scholarships totaling more than $1.1 million.
