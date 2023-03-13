Blanton-1.jpg

Chris Blanton is the current WHS principal and was appointed as the next assistant superintendent effective July 1. 

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Education has named Watauga High School Principal Chris Blanton as the district’s next assistant superintendent effective July 1.

In his new role, Blanton will be responsible for leading the district’s human resources department as well as overseeing district-wide athletics and auxiliary services. Blanton replaces Assistant Superintendent Stephen Martin who is retiring on June 30.

