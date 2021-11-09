BOONE — The Watauga High School Pioneer Playmakers are advancing to states after winning numerous awards at regionals North Carolina Theatre Festival on Nov. 6 at Gardner-Webb University.
This year, the Playmakers wrote an original play called Acts of Love. The Playmakers competed against six other schools. In past years, NCTC has had sixteen shows in each festival. Because of COVID-19 protocols, they are running day festivals where schools only compete against the shows on that day.
The Playmakers competed against Carmel Christian Academy, North Henderson HS, East Henderson HS, Kings Mountain HS, Hendersonville HS, and Olympic HS. The awards that the Playmakers earned at the region festival were:
Excellence in Music Composition - Aubry Spaulding
- Barbizon Excellence in Stage Management — Alex Newmark
- Barbizon Excellence in Lighting Design — Alyssa Cahan
- Barbizon Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design for Rory Greene and Tommie Freundlich who were awarded each with scholarships to College Discovery Day
- Excellence in physicality to the ensemble
- Outstanding Achievement in Ensemble Work
- Excellence in Directing Award — Zach Walker
- Unanimous judges and audience “Cast Your Vote” earning the Most Distinguished Play to advance to the State Festival
Cast Your Vote is the process where the schools attending vote on their favorite play as the honorable mention play to advance if the winning school, for any reason, cannot participate. Since Watauga was selected by both processes, the judges selected another play as honorable mention.
“Sarah Miller and I have had this long standing metaphor for NCTC: We are making a cake. As long as we like our cake, it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks," said the group’s director Zachary Walker. The awards and advancement are the icing that our cake receives. As the defending state champion for NCTC, we are proud to return and be one of 16 schools to share our work. It’s especially special since the long period of time since we won, the theaters have been dark."
The next step is the State Festival at Greensboro College. States will also have two “day festivals” on Friday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 21. The Playmakers will perform on Sunday at 3:45 p.m., competing against seven other winning schools: Piedmont Community Charter School, Rockingham County HS, Mallard Creek HS, A.L. Brown HS, Central Academy of Technology and Arts, Falls Lake Academy and Lake Norman HS.
There will also be an encore presentation of Acts of Love on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at the High School. Admission is $5.
"These student actors and technicians have not missed a beat, and that’s what I’m most proud of," Walker said. "They have been resilient through these semesters of virtual theater class. It wasn’t ideal, but the entire department seems to have withstood the last year and a half pretty well. We are ready for State in two weeks, class plays in December, and the return of the spring musical with Seussical the Musical! in April.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.