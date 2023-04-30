BOONE — A Watauga High School student has danced her way to earn a scholarship at Mars Hill University.
Ann Mellon, a three-year member of the Watauga High School Pacers and a member of the Carolina Snowbelles, signed to dance on scholarship at Mars Hill University on April 29.
Mellon said she is excited about starting her dance career at Mars Hill.
"I chose Mars Hill because it felt like home. Everyone was so welcoming, and it felt like the place where I was supposed to continue my education," Mellon said. "The spirit teams give me the opportunity to become more involved on campus, and I can't wait to dance at the first football game."
Mellon will be majoring in education and minoring in French and dance.
