WHS Conference students

Top left to right: Jax Marsh, Liliana Lemus, Rachel Ingram, Julia McKinney, Sydney Moretz, Charlie Stumb. Bottom left to right: Raelin Nolan, Ragan Huntsman, Gracie Sheaff and Natalie Fitch.

 Photo by Adrienne Stumb

BOONE — Ten yearbook and journalism students from Watauga High School recently attended the North Carolina Scholastic Media Association (NCSMA) at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Gracie Sheaff, Natalie Fitch, Charlie Stumb attended for photojournalism. Raelin Nolan, Liliana Lemus, Rachel Ingram, Sydney Moretz attended for yearbook. Ragan Huntsman, Jax Marsh, and Julia McKinney attended for journalism.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.