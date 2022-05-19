BOONE — Watauga High School and Hardin Park School were put on a precautionary soft lockdown Thursday morning, according to Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott.
The precautionary lockdown meant people were staying inside, but otherwise, Elliott said, it was normal. The lockdown was about 15 minutes and was due to a possible armed robber on the west side of town, according to Elliott.
Boone Police Major Shane Robbins said there was a reported armed robbery at the Circle K on West King Street. Robbins said Boone Police detectives have a person of interest they are interviewing, but since it is an on-going investigation he can not comment further. He did say a news release would be sent later in the day on Thursday.
"We decided that it was best to keep all the students indoors until law enforcement could find the individual," Elliott said. "We were giving state tests today so there was very little disruption. Given that we didn't know all the circumstances involved, I decided it was best to keep everyone indoors until we knew more. I appreciate our school resource officers and Boone Police Department for working so quickly to ensure our safety."
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.