BOONE — Watauga High School Health Science classes are learning with some new technology — a 3D anatomy and dissection table.
Health Science students will use the table to examine cadaver bodies to further their knowledge of health and the human body.
The Health Science department is looking forward to using this table in a number of the classes that they offer. The Anatomage table uses a digital screen to display one of the multiple digitized cadavers that are stored within the table. While looking at the 3D cadaver image, students can interact with all the different parts of the body to apply what they have learn in the classroom to an actual body.
Health Science teachers Cindy Lentz and Heather Miller are planning to use this table to help teach in the Health Science 1 and Health Science 2, which are both electives that are offered through the CTE department.
The table displays cadaver bodies that are visual representations of people who have died of a natural causes to present a realistic human body to further student learning.
“The cadaver bodies that we see were people who donated their bodies to science,” said Lentz and Miller. “Each either had an injury or disease at the time of death. We have two female and two male bodies from different ethnic backgrounds.”
The table allows students to dissect organs, take quizzes about anatomy and look at how a body functions
Each Health Science class focuses on a different area of the human body. With the table, the teachers hope to further their students’ understanding of the respective materials being covered in class as well as aid HOSA competitors in their understanding of material.
“In Health Science 1, we break down each body system by structure, function and disorder and see how each system builds on the other to make the body work in its own incredible way,” Lentz and Miller said. “This table will be an excellent way to fully see each structure, where it is located and how it works.”
This is particularly relevant to students taking the higher levels of health science.
“Health Science 2 offers students the opportunity to learn more about the heart and lungs and earn their CPR/AED certification,” said Lentz and Miller. “Being able to see the heart and lungs and flow of blood through the body makes CPR easier to understand and allows students to see how important early compressions can save a life.”
Members of the student club Health Occupation Students of America said they hope the new high tech table will give them a leg up on their competition.
To compete, HOSA members choose a category they feel the most confident in showing their knowledge. They show their knowledge at the competition by completing speeches, presentations or other forms of work that showcase their knowledge, which are then reviewed by a panel of judges to decide a winner.
Watauga senior Brooke Scheffler is a member of HOSA and has recently started working with the table.
“I think this table will be a great addition to the curriculum in the Health Science classes,” Scheffler said. “There are so many different things you can do with it, including dissecting organs, taking a deeper look into the systems of the body and their functions, as well as taking quizzes for memorization.”
Junior Grayson Elliott has also started working with the table and hopes that this new addition to the department will help elevate his understanding of the human body that wasn’t as accessible in the traditional classroom setting.
“I have been able to visualize human anatomy and pathology at a level that is not usually accessible in the classroom. Personally, visual and hands-on learning allows me to understand complex and difficult concepts,” Elliott said. “The anatomage table has allowed me to connect my prior knowledge of the human body to a virtual human cadaver.”
This table is able to show exactly what is happening inside of a human cadaver, which will help prepare Watauga students for future careers in health care.
“There is so much more than what we see from the outside and being able to show students why we are able to function each and every day will be a helpful guide for our future endeavors in health care,” Scheffler said.
The table arrived at WHS in mid-October.
