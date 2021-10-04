BOONE — Watauga High School celebrated homecoming the week of Sept. 27 with it cumulating in a tailgate before the football game against South Caldwell High School.
Senior Landon Johnson was crowned homecoming king and senior Grace Sears was crowned homecoming queen. Johnson was not in attendance.
Students, teachers, staff and community members all gathered before the game in a tailgate event with fun for everyone.
WHS Principal Chris Blanton noted on Twitter after the event that “If anyone wants to know how to throw a homecoming tailgate, I suggest you ask (Brittany Wood) and the WHS StuCo. Wow, huge crowd having a great time. Thanks to the community for coming out.”
