BOONE — The Watauga High School Automotive SkillsUSA Chapter won first place at a state-wide competition.
The club won after they built a motorized bicycle that used a two-stroke engine and presented why two-stroke engines — a type of internal combustion engine that completes a power cycle with two strokes — are going extinct.
“So they took a regular bicycle and turned it into a motorcycle,” club facilitator and Watauga County Schools Teacher of the Year Erik Mortensen said.
As part of the presentation at the SkillsUSA comeptition, the students took a two-stroke engine apart, labeled all the pieces on display, and created a portfolio on the pros and cons of that type of engine.
“On the other hand, they showed the pros of it as well by showing that it produces a lot of power for a very small size and that it’s very versatile,” Mortensen said. “They got to build something that was really fun, and they also got to build something that was educational at the same time.”
The club fundraised throughout the year to buy parts for the project and to travel down and compete at the competition against other schools across the state.
“I’m excited for them,” Mortensen said. “They put the effort in to do the project. They came up with the project idea. They would request what they needed from me in order to build the project. I was just there as more of a just making sure that everything went down smoothly. So they really did it all themselves, and I’m so proud to see them do really well.”
Mortensen said the group was judged on a rubric. Throughout the day of the competition, judges would stop by and inspect the project and then read through their paperwork. A judge would also stop and talk to the studetns to test their knowledge on the subject and to see. Overall, the judging was based on the project’s visual, verbal and written aspects.
CTE Director Tierra Stark also traveled to the competition with the club.
“They did fantastic, and (I’m) very, very proud of them. It was really, really well deserved when they got first place,” Stark said.
Stark the win shows that WHS students continue to learn and grow and that they are applying skills they learned from all the courses they have taken.
“So they had to take their English skills (from) their English classes and apply it. They had to take their math skills and apply it because they had to figure out all the intricate components,” Stark said. “You’re using all kinds of different technologies, and you’re using all the skills you’ve learned and all the different aspects from K-12 and they’re implementing it and showing the state what all they can do. That’s why they won because they were top-notch on their project, their top-notch on their papers, on their portfolio and everything else that they did. So I think that it shows that our students are working hard in and out of their CTE classrooms.”
The WHS automotive class is holding its spring cook out on May 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., where they will show off everything they do in the class and celebrate the “end of another great year.”
